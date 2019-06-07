Guest Book View Sign Service Information Weaver Mortuary Inc 1718 W 3Rd Ave Williamson , WV 25661 (304)-235-2410 Send Flowers Obituary

PHYLLIS JIUNTA MORICLE, lifelong resident of Williamson, West Virginia, passed away on May 29, 2019. Fillie was 96 years old. Born in Borderland W.Va., on March 23, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Palmina LaPorta Jiunta. In addition to her parents, Fillie was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Berman Moricle. John and Fillie were married for 43 years before his passing in l996. She also lost a dear sister, Grace Marie in 1953 to cancer. She was also preceded in death by her two beloved brothers, Sammy and Louie Jiunta, who ran the Central Fruit Produce company with her father Mike until his passing. Fillie was graduated from Williamson High School with the class of 1942, and was a proud alumnus. After graduation, Fillie worked at the Employment Office in Williamson and then Columbia Gas Company as their office manager and bookkeeper until the office closed in 1986. After retirement, Fillie enjoyed helping out at Central Fruit and working alongside her brothers. Fillie and John enjoyed many happy years together, and many trips to see their daughters, Pam and Lea Ann whenever they could. John's family homestead in Elk Creek, Va., was a wonderful family gathering place and a great get-away for them in the summer. John enjoyed being with his mother, Anna Lee Doss Moricle's family, and all of their relatives in Elk Creek, Roanoke, and Florida. Fillie was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active in Ladies Altar Society Guild, and many church events. Fillie was a very proud member of the WHS Hall of Fame committee, and she was very active in remembering and honoring WHS graduates and athletes. Her work for the Hall of Fame was a source of joy and accomplishment for her, and she enjoyed the reunions with some of Coach Moricle's former players especially. After John's passing in 1996, Fillie became active in Woman's Club of Williamson, Williamson Wildwood Garden Club, and took many bus trips with friends to New York City, Williamsburg, and Branson. Fillie loved conversation and people. She loved to sit on the front porch and visit with anyone who happened by to chat or share their news. Fillie loved her roses, and they still bloom beautifully in her front yard. Fillie is survived by her two loving and devoted daughters, Pam and Lea Ann. "Her two girls," as she would say, were her joy and support for many years. In addition to the girls, her son-in-law, Jeffrey Alan Wilson, and son-in-law, David Fitzgerald were very devoted to her and mourn her loss. Fillie is also survived by two loving grandchildren, who adored their grandmother and never missed a chance to see her or spend time with her. John August Wilson of Richmond, Va., and Elizabeth Wilson Marion, soon to be of San Clemente, Calif., and her husband Sgt. Steven Marion, are left to cherish her memory. Fillie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Monta Lue Jiunta of South Williamson, Ky., and brother-in-law Bill Moricle of Orlando, Fla. She is also survived by a very dear friend, Juanita Stewart. She also leaves to treasure her memory many nieces and nephews and dear friends who remember her spunk and vitality. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Weaver Mortuary in West Williamson. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Chacko as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Fairview Cemetery in West Williamson. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 110 West Fourth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661. You may express online condolences at

