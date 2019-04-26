RALPH CONNOR COLE, 90, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, April 29, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Larry Bailey. Entombment will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born January 26, 1929 in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rolfe Connor and Carrie Marie Foley Cole. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Vaughn Cole. He is survived by one sister, Linda Brown of Cheyenne, Wyo.; two brothers, Garry Cole and Franklin D. Cole both of Logan, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019