RANDALL C. GILMAN, 76, of Dallas, Ga., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 28 in Wellstar Paulding Hospital, Dallas, Ga. He retired from Old Ben Coal Company, Thacker, W.Va., and was a Mingo County school bus driver. Private visitation 11 a.m. April 4 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., with graveside service following at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Regional Church of God for outreach or a .
Published in Southern WV from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020