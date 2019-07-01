RANDALL GENE KUHN, 62, formerly of Van, W.Va., passed away June 20, 2019. He was a 1974 graduate of Van High School. Randall worked for Peabody Coal Company, where he retired after 30 years of service. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Inez (Hamilton) Kuhn and Archie Donald Kuhn; his brother, Donald R. Kuhn; and his son, Matthew S. Kuhn. He is survived by his daughter, Sydnee E. Kuhn; sisters, Kathy Kuhn Byus and Beverly Kuhn Crawford; and brothers, Kendall Kuhn and Earnie Kuhn. Randall loved to make people laugh. His sense of humor will live forever in the memories of those who love him. A memorial service for family will be arranged at a later date. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 1 to July 3, 2019