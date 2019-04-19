Obituary Print RANDALL LEE HATFIELD Sr. | Visit Guest Book

RANDALL LEE HATFIELD SR., 78, of Welch, W.Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home following a short illness. He was born in Kermit, W.Va., on December 4, 1940 and was the only son of the late Virginia D. Hatfield. He graduated from Kermit High School in the Class of 1958 and retired from MCNB Banks as the Executive Vice President on December 31, 2015. He was a life-long member of the Methodist Church with membership at the First United Methodist Church in Welch, W.Va., and the United Methodist Church in Kermit, W.Va. Randall was a member of the Welch Lions Club, where he served as a past president and was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services from Lions Clubs International Foundation. He was an avid gun collector and a car enthusiast. Randall had an eclectic love of music, ranging from gospel, jazz and rock-and-roll. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Christine Hodge Hatfield of Welch, W.Va.; daughter, Carolyn H. Falin and husband, David Falin of Welch, W.Va.; daughter, Amy Kibby of Welch, W.Va.; daughter, Millie Williams and husband, Paul of Pfafftown, N.C.; Randall Lee Hatfield Jr. and wife, Rachel of Kensington, Conn.; eight grandchildren: Kristen F. Riffe and husband, Joe, Kara B. Moore and husband, Jimmy, Joshua D. Beckelhimer and wife, Megan, Erica J. Lucas, Jacob W. Miller, Jack P. Williams, Luke C. Hatfield, and Julia R. Hatfield; seven great-grandchildren: Caleb R. Lawson, Madison T. Riffe, Amelie R. Beckelhimer, Avery E. Moore, Alivia P. Moore, Griffin P. Beckelhimer, and Ora E. Beckelhimer. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Randall's life will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at noon at Roselawn Funeral Home in Princeton, W.Va., with Rev. Olen Butcher-Winfree officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton W.Va. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. and at Roselawn Funeral Home one hour prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Joseph Riffe, Jimmy Moore, Joshua Beckelhimer, Donald Dillon, Jacob Miller, and Caleb Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Callaway and Bill Spencer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 416, Welch, WV 24801 or the (

