Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RASALIE "BOOTS" GRAHAM. View Sign Service Information Akers-James Funeral Home 400 Main Avenue Logan , WV 25601 (304)-752-4550 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

RASALIE "BOOTS" GRAHAM, daughter of the late Ernest and Sylvia Hairston, was born June 3, 1934, in Logan County, West Virginia. Rasalie was the youngest of nine children, but at an early age was admired for her tenacity and passion to help and care for others. She attended public schools in Logan County and was a graduate of Aracoma High School. She was united in holy matrimony to Edward Graham in 1955. This union was blessed with three children, Preda Bailey, Edward Hairston and Angela Hairston. Rasalie was a Sterile Processing Technician for Cleveland Hospital and later concluded her career at Logan General as a Medical Assistant. She was a member at The Glorious Church of God in Christ in Omar, W.Va. As a result of her generous spirit and loyalty, she was loved by many. Rasalie Graham peacefully departed this life on January 5, 2020, in West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange, Georgia. We will remember and cherish the time she was present on Earth. Rasalie's love and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her three children, Preda Bailey of Charleston, W.Va., Edward (Teresa) Hairston of Fort Mitchell, Ala., and Angela Hairston of Mansfield, Texas. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Oliver (Denise) Hairston, Marques (Carla) Hairston, Marquita (Willis) Peoples, George Donaldson, Andrea (Michael) Drake, Kandace Donaldson, Emeral Moultrie and Tyrae Hairston. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Isaac Reynolds, Des' Tini People, Elijah Peoples, Josiah Peoples, Michael Drake Jr., Eliana Peoples, Joshua Russell, Nova Hairston and Ethan Donaldson. Rasalie is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Sis" Scruggs of Toledo, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Rasalie was a loving and dedicated sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend. Services will be held at noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Jerry West Highway, Stirrat, W.Va. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon and service will convene immediately following the viewing. The Officiating Funeral Home: Akers-James Funeral Home, 400 Main Avenue, Logan WV 25601, Phone Number 304-752-4550. daughter of the late Ernest and Sylvia Hairston, was born June 3, 1934, in Logan County, West Virginia. Rasalie was the youngest of nine children, but at an early age was admired for her tenacity and passion to help and care for others. She attended public schools in Logan County and was a graduate of Aracoma High School. She was united in holy matrimony to Edward Graham in 1955. This union was blessed with three children, Preda Bailey, Edward Hairston and Angela Hairston. Rasalie was a Sterile Processing Technician for Cleveland Hospital and later concluded her career at Logan General as a Medical Assistant. She was a member at The Glorious Church of God in Christ in Omar, W.Va. As a result of her generous spirit and loyalty, she was loved by many. Rasalie Graham peacefully departed this life on January 5, 2020, in West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange, Georgia. We will remember and cherish the time she was present on Earth. Rasalie's love and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her three children, Preda Bailey of Charleston, W.Va., Edward (Teresa) Hairston of Fort Mitchell, Ala., and Angela Hairston of Mansfield, Texas. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Oliver (Denise) Hairston, Marques (Carla) Hairston, Marquita (Willis) Peoples, George Donaldson, Andrea (Michael) Drake, Kandace Donaldson, Emeral Moultrie and Tyrae Hairston. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Isaac Reynolds, Des' Tini People, Elijah Peoples, Josiah Peoples, Michael Drake Jr., Eliana Peoples, Joshua Russell, Nova Hairston and Ethan Donaldson. Rasalie is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Sis" Scruggs of Toledo, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Rasalie was a loving and dedicated sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend. Services will be held at noon Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Jerry West Highway, Stirrat, W.Va. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to noon and service will convene immediately following the viewing. The Officiating Funeral Home: Akers-James Funeral Home, 400 Main Avenue, Logan WV 25601, Phone Number 304-752-4550. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close