RETHA BALL, 81 of Wytheville, Va., entered heaven on Monday, December 23, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Wytheville, Va. She attended Greenview Methodist Church. She was a homemaker. She was born February 14, 1938, at Lake, W.Va., daughter of the late Jimmy and Juanita Ball. In addition to her parents, Retha was preceded in death by her son, Leonard Ball; daughter, Drema Ball; brother, Vernon (Bobo) Ball and Bobby Jack Ball. Retha is survived by her daughters, Betty Varju, Cindy Smith (Lonnie Smith), Brenda Bias (Butch Bias), Mary Jarrell (Junebug) and Gina Frye; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Ball (Brenda) of Lake, W.Va.; and sister, Myra Solorzano of Illinois. Following her wishes, her body has been cremated and a service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019