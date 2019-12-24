ROBERT "BOB" J. BAHUS departed this life on November 14, 2019, in Marshall, Texas. Robert was born February 10, 1935, to Bill and Mary Rostocki Bahus. Mr. Bahus was a lifelong resident of Logan, W.Va., until he moved to Texas in 2013 to be near his daughter. Robert was retired from the coal industry, where he worked in sales and owned a mining reclamation company. He was a graduate of Logan High School and attended Marshall University. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ruth Ann Gillum Bahus; his parents; mother-in-law Nina Harrison Gillum and father-in-law Carl Gillum; sister, Delores Bahus Kirk; and brother, William Bahus. Robert is survived by his daughter, Kristin L. Bahus and James Callaghan of De Berry, Texas; niece, Kimberly Kirk Hitchcock and her children of Louisville, Ky. A funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, Texas, with Monsignor Zacharias Kunnakkattuthara officiating. A private inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va., at a later date.
Published in Southern WV from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019