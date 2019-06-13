ROBERT LEE "BUB" COOKE went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul and Inis Browning Cooke. He is survived by his wife Ellen; one son, Robert (Tina) Cooke; one daughter, Robin (Toni) Lovejoy; two loving step-sons, Scotty (Lori) Avis and Robbie (Maureen) Avis; two brothers, Ron (Connie) Cooke and Paul Ed (Joy) Cooke; one precious sister, Donna Jean Cooke; two sisters-in-law, Diana Smith and Jackie Cline; and brothers-in-law Barry Cline, Jim, Ron and Doyle. He had grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom he loved very much. Bub was very proud of his military service. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps as Military Police. He also received, and was proud of being awarded, a diploma from Birch High School in Delbarton, W.Va. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was most proud of his walk with the Lord, and he is now where that walk took him. He last attended the Free Will Baptist Community Church at Switzer, W.Va. His last wishes were carried out. Bub was a good man, a simple man, and very extraordinary man who is sadly missed by many. Bub fought a good fight, he finished his course, and he kept the faith. "He is the love of my life and my hero." (by his wife, Ellen). The family is planning a memorial service in the near future. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is serving the Cooke family in making all the necessary arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from June 13 to June 15, 2019