It is with sadness and yet great joy in Christ, we announce the passing of ROBERT "EARL" SLATER. He was 83 years young, and is survived by his daughter Christy Slater-Tome, his son-in-law Chris Tome, and the apples of his eyes, his two grandchildren, Karissa and Jakob Tome. He was preceded in death by his best friend, wife and lifelong companion of 58 years, Fay Slater. Born in Great Depression-era West Virginia, Robert started delivering papers in Switzer at age 7, and he never stopped working to help support his family, and also to help others in his community. Earl, as he liked to be called, spent most of his life in the Logan, West Virginia, area with a couple exceptions; he was part of the original Corvette production line in the early 1950s in Detroit, Mich. Earl also served as a sergeant and tank operations instructor in the U.S. Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Staying true to his roots, Earl returned to his birthplace to eventually found and run Guyan Valley Mine Supply, and was also the owner/operator of the Slater-Gilliam Funeral Home for many years. When not watching the Cincinnati Reds or any number of other sports, which were his passion, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, collecting classic cars and other Americana, and giving to others in his community. Earl was a part of The Church of God for many years, and was a good and God-fearing man. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at Switzer Church of God in Switzer, W.Va. A committal will take place at the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum on June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. with brother Denny Lambert Jr. officiating. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of the arrangements.

