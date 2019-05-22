Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMIE CARL SHAMBLIN. View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175 Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Send Flowers Obituary

ROMIE CARL SHAMBLIN, 91 of Drawdy, went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019, at his home with his wife and family members by his side. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Harless Shamblin; children, Karen (Danny) Perdue, Bloomingrose W.Va., Nancy (Charlie) Justice, King George, Va., Larry (Carolyn) Shamblin, Sissonville W.Va., Randy Shamblin, Belle W.Va.; stepchildren, Anna (Sammy) Kirk, Ashford W.Va., and James Chambers, Racine W.Va. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kim (Lenny) Cline, Amy (Jim) Westfall, Brad (Michelle) Cantley, Jeff Justice, Joshua (Natalie) Justice, Jacob (Ashley) Justice, Leslie Shamblin, Nik Shamblin (fiancée Angelina), Meredith Shamblin, Bryan Shamblin; and granddaughter-in-law, Heejin Justice; three stepgrandchildren, Brittany (J.T.) Price, Blake Brewer (fiancée Adre'ona), Levi Chambers; 18 great-grandchildren of whom he thought each one was great; sisters, Justine Paxton and Linda Dunlap; brother, Dana Shamblin; many extended family members and a host of friends. Carl was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernice Mullins Shamblin; parents, Jesse and Dessie Dawson Shamblin; sister, Madeline McKown; brothers, Virgil Shamblin and Ray Shamblin; and daughter-in-law, Jayne Shamblin. Carl served in the United States Air Force, stationed in the Philippines. He was a 70-year member of the UMWA. Carl loved his time as a West Virginia coal miner, with more than 40 years of active experience in both underground mining and preparation plants. Carl liked to say he had never met a stranger; he enjoyed and lived a full and active life, keeping busy with motorcycle and 4-wheeler riding, camping, hunting trips, gardening, making birdhouses for friends and family, and being the go-to mechanic. Handley Funeral Home, Phipps Avenue, Danville W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Visitation was Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were at Handley Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Johnny Steele officiating. Saturday visitation was one hour prior to Saturday's service. The family offers an open invitation to come and celebrate the life of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A special thank you to all the medical professionals who provided care for Carl during this time. Their attention, care, and compassion are greatly appreciated.

