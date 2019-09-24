RONALD DALE PENNINGTON, 68, of Ashland, Ky., passed away Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, at the Community Hospice Care Center. He was born February 21, 1951, in Logan, West Virginia, a son of the late Grady and Reba Wicker Pennington. Ronald was a retired coal miner. He served honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a member of the VFW Post 6153 in Chapmanville, West Virginia. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Connie Sue Dean Pennington of Ashland; son, Jamie Carroll of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Misty Hager and Michele (Chad) Jobe of Raceland, Ky.; brothers, Kelly (Wanda) Pennington of Paris, Ky., and Chris (Carol) Pennington of Ashland; sister, Gail (Bill) Mullins of Ashland; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Dustin and Henry Hager and Isabele and Lusha Jobe and Harley Carroll. Funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland, Ky., with Michael White officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, Ashland, where military honors will be provided by the American Legion Kenova Post 93. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY, 41101. To share a remembrance of Ronald or to express a condolence to his family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019