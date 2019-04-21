Obituary Print RONALD MORRIS COLE | Visit Guest Book

RONALD MORRIS COLE, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Teays Valley Genesis Health Care. Ronald was born on Feb. 2, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rolfe and Carrie Foley Cole. He attended local schools and later went on to join the US Army. He married Ardella Gibson and was a machinist for Island Creek Coal Company and Guyan Machinery. Ronald loved his church at 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington and listening to Christian music. He also enjoyed watching classic television shows including "The Three Stooges" and "The Little Rascals." Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Hobert Cole; three sisters, Willadean Jenkins, Connie Jessie and Loakie Kinder; and two brothers, Arthur Cole and David Cole. Survivors include his loving wife, Ardella Cole; a son, Randy Cole of Fayetteville, N.C.; a daughter, Debbie (Tommy) Lawrence of Logan, W.Va.; a sister, Linda Brown of Cheyenne, Wyo.; three brothers, Ralph Cole of Huntington, Frank Cole and Gary Cole, both of Logan, W.Va.; four grandsons; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the 10th Ave. Church of God in Huntington. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at

RONALD MORRIS COLE, 88, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Teays Valley Genesis Health Care. Ronald was born on Feb. 2, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Rolfe and Carrie Foley Cole. He attended local schools and later went on to join the US Army. He married Ardella Gibson and was a machinist for Island Creek Coal Company and Guyan Machinery. Ronald loved his church at 10th Avenue Church of God in Huntington and listening to Christian music. He also enjoyed watching classic television shows including "The Three Stooges" and "The Little Rascals." Besides his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Hobert Cole; three sisters, Willadean Jenkins, Connie Jessie and Loakie Kinder; and two brothers, Arthur Cole and David Cole. Survivors include his loving wife, Ardella Cole; a son, Randy Cole of Fayetteville, N.C.; a daughter, Debbie (Tommy) Lawrence of Logan, W.Va.; a sister, Linda Brown of Cheyenne, Wyo.; three brothers, Ralph Cole of Huntington, Frank Cole and Gary Cole, both of Logan, W.Va.; four grandsons; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the 10th Ave. Church of God in Huntington. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com Funeral Home Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory

2851 3rd Avenue

Huntington , WV 25702

(304) 523-9424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Southern WV from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Southern WV Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close