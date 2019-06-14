Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONNA JAYNE CRADDOCK HATFIELD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RONNA JAYNE CRADDOCK HATFIELD, 72, of Lake, W.Va., died peacefully at her home in Florida on May 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was the daughter of the late Lucian and Myrtle Craddock, also of Lake. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Hatfield; her daughters, Melissa Hatfield (Rass Spears) of Kensington, Md., and Honey (Randy) Smith of Navarre, Florida; and her greatest treasures, her grandchildren, Morgan and Sydney Smith, Trey Smith (Christine Proskovec) and their sons Kayde and Silas. She is also survived by her sister, Oveta Fleenor of Lexington, Ky., her brother, Guerrant (Dale) Craddock of Lake, her mother-in-law, Joyce Hatfield, and a number of loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Ronna was a member of Stephen's Chapel United Methodist Church for over 45 years. She loved her church family and enjoyed helping plan and taking part in various church activities such as Ladies Aide and seasonal picnics and dinners. Ronna was a member of the Logan High School Class of 1964, where she was a member of numerous clubs, a member of the band and Head Majorette. She was a licensed Realtor and the owner and CEO of Hatfield Appraisal for almost 30 years. She loved traveling, seeing new places, and most recently, she and Gary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to New York City for the entire family. Ronna elected to be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service that will be held on June 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Stephens Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Smile or another charity; Ronna was especially fond of charities assisting children and hunger relief. Published in Southern WV from June 14 to June 16, 2019

