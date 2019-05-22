SANDRA KAY HARTLEY GOAD, age 70, of Charleston, W.Va., and formerly of Beech Creek, W.Va., passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019, in Charleston. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Chambers Funeral Services Chapel; burial will follow in the Goad Family Cemetery at Beech Creek, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services of Matewan, W.Va.
Published in Southern WV from May 22 to May 24, 2019