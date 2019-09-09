Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH "SALLY" WALL. View Sign Service Information Evans Funeral Home 334 Crawley Creek Rd Chapmanville , WV 25508 (304)-855-3232 Visitation Central United Baptist Church Logan , WV View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Central United Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SARAH "SALLY" WALL, 92, of Lebanon, N.J., formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away August 27, 2019, and is now in heaven with her beloved husband, Carl "Shorty" Wall. She was born August 13, 1927, at Crawley, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Lena Whitt and Okey Hensley. She was a graduate of Chapmanville High School. Sally worked at Morrison's Drive Inn in Logan for 55 years. Sally was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She could light up a room with her contagious smile and twinkling eyes. She was loved by many. She was a member of Central United Baptist Church for 50 years. As a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, one of her most favorite things to do was make apple butter and fried apple pies. Sally was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making gifts for her friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lacey, Melvin, Laurie, Christina and Virginia Plumley; Naomi, Noah and Bonnie Whitt; Jackie, Woodrow, Amanda, Okey and Franklin Hensley, and Johnny Hensley Hale. Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Brenda Burnham of North Carolina, Karla (Tom) Biondi of New Jersey, adopted niece, Nell Ann (John) Herbert of Florida; sisters, Eliza Price and Becky McCoy of Huntington, W.Va., and Nancy Franklin and brother Lucian Colley of Virginia; sisters-in-law Inda Whitt and Mary Ruth Hale; four grandchildren, Rodney and Gregory (Diane) Burnham of Massachusetts, Delia (Jonathan) Wong and Jared Biondi of New Jersey; seven great-grandchildren, Sean, James, Judith, Summer, Emily, Brandy and Oliver; and two great-great-grandchildren, Charli and Zeeland. Sally also had numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Central United Baptist Church in Logan from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Central United Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Central United Baptist Church, WV Kids Cancer Crusaders or a .

