Fischer Funeral Home 403 High St. Danville , OH 43014 (740)-599-7373 Graveside service 11:00 AM Workman Cemetery SR 62 Danville , OH

SHARON RUTH WILSON ADDAIR of Danville, Ohio, passed from this life and awoke in the presence of her Lord on September 21, 2019. Sharon was born March 25, 1947, in Justice, West Virginia, to Mary Susie Wilson. She was raised by her parents, John and Octavia Wilson. She graduated from Gilbert High School. After high school, she worked at Peak Ford in Gilbert, W.Va. She worked at Nationwide Insurance until she married. She was a farm wife for many years. She worked for Purdy Sand and Gravel, Cooper Energy, B&J Drilling, Addair & Son Drilling, and the Knox County Career Center, from which she retired after 24 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Addair, whom she married November 29, 1969. She is also survived by her only child, Adam, his wife, Billie Jo (Sheldon), and grandchildren, Samantha, Mackenzie, Austin, and Kellyn Addair. Also living are Sharon's sisters, Loretta (Dennis) Lawson, Lucy (Roy) Lester, Karon (Lester) Carlson, Kathy (Frank) Ruloff, and Annette (William) Hawks, and her brothers, Thomas (Linda) Wilson and Rodney (Linda) LeFevers, sisters-in-law, Ruby Wilson and Catherine Smith-Wilson, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Octavia Wilson; her mother, Susie LeFevers; her sisters, Thursa Blankenship and Evelyn Wilson; and her brothers, Amos Wilson, Richard Wilson, Johnny Keith LeFevers, Timothy LeFevers and Sammy Cox. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Workman Cemetery, SR 62, Danville. Matt McManaway will officiate. The Fischer Funeral Home in Danville is handling arrangements.

