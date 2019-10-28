SHIRLEY ANN VANCE, 76, of Elk Creek, W.Va., wife of Johnny Vance, died Oct. 25 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a church of your choice. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019