SHIRLEY MARION CONLEY

Service Information
Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory
751 3Rd St
New Martinsville , WV 26155
(304)-455-1800

SHIRLEY MARION CONLEY, age 74, of Middlebourne, WV, formerly of Chapmanville, WV, won her battle with cancer and went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born September 22, 1944, in Logan, WV, the daughter of the late Oscar and Glenna Stowers Ferrell. She was a Baptist by faith, having been baptized at the Middlebourne Baptist Church. She enjoyed and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her dogs, Maya and Bobby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and the love of her life, Archie Conley; and her brothers and sisters, Glen David Ferrell, Bobby Joe Ferrell, Larry Toss Ferrell, Wesley Eugene Ferrell, Jackie "Sam" Ferrell, Freddie "Pete" Ferrell, Vivian Jane Chapman and Lou Ann Goddard. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons and daughters, Brian (Shawn) Dingess of Tennessee, Angela (Matt) Williams of West Virginia, Kevin Dingess of Oklahoma, Dwight (Sharon) Dingess of West Virginia and Susie (Steve) Johnson of West Virginia. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Chelsey (Richie) Ooten, Alexandria Dingess, Pamela Dingess, Michael Dingess, Hailey Dingess, Jacob Dingess, Noah Dingess, Brett Dingess, Mattison Williams, Marley Johnson, Ezekiel Williams, Isabella Johnson, Abigail Ooten, Carmen Green and Lukas Carter Dingess; two sisters, Phyllis Duty of Florida and Peggy Vance of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Waris, Dr. Al-Khouri, Journey Hospice and Shawna Miller. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory, New Martinsville, WV. Sympathy expressions at

