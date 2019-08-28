SHIRLEY MAXINE ADKINS OSBORNE

Krantz-Mcneely Funeral Home Inc
115 Market St
Man, WV
25635
(304)-583-6582
SHIRLEY MAXINE ADKINS OSBORNE, 82, of Lundale, W.Va., wife of Dewey Osborne, died Aug. 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She worked at Goodman's Supermarket and several positions at Lorado Coal Mining Company. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Kistler (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemtery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the church. Arrangements by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
