SIDNEY EVERETT "HOOT" HILL, 82, of Oak Hill, Florida, passed away at home October 9, 2019. Hoot was born in Man, W.Va., to the late Franklin and Anita Hill on January 27, 1937. He was a successful automotive salesperson for most of his employment life and also invested in real estate and the stock market. Hoot is survived by his son, Jesse Anthony McGlone of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Lisa Ciaramella of Jacksonville, Florida; many family members and friends, as well as compassionate caregivers. Hoot was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, and his grandson, Zachary Ciaramella. A celebration of life for Hoot was held November 6, 2019.
Published in Southern WV from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020