Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEPHEN JAMES BODNAR JR.. View Sign Service Information Krantz-Mcneely Funeral Home Inc 115 Market St Man , WV 25635 (304)-583-6582 Send Flowers Obituary

STEPHEN JAMES BODNAR JR., of Man, W.Va., age 92, left this earthly life on July 22, 2019. He was born in Man, W.Va., on Feb. 1, 1927, and resided his entire life there. He was born to Hungarian and Czechoslovakian immigrants who later became American citizens. He is preceded by his lovely wife, Geraldine, his father, Stephen Bodnar Sr., mother, Pearl Piroska Molnar Bodnar, and brother, Robert "Bob." He graduated from Man High School in 1945, but entered the U.S. Marine Corps in March 1945, reported to Parris Island, Beaufort, S.C., and was unable to attend commencement ceremonies with his class later that May. He was never deployed to foreign land and did not face combat action. Yet he returned to his hometown and felt obligated to earn his place, because of what others had sacrificed - the opportunity for him to carry on, because they could not. That was evidenced by his efforts to help build the community and strengthen our nation by becoming a miner and doing the best he could for himself and those around him. He was a man that truly believed in Family and Country. He was employed by Amherst Coal Company, Fanco tipple, for decades, finally finishing his career working on a surface mine for Arch Minerals. After working 47 years in the coal industry, many co-workers affectionately nicknamed him "Old Man." There was never a time that Steve went anywhere that he didn't stop to have a conversation with others. He remembered everyone, their kids, their grandkids, and was sure to make someone feel special by asking about them. We are honored that he was our dad, father-in-law, grandpa and uncle. We know that we had the best! His loving sons are S. George Bodnar and wife Tammi Vickers and their children Sarah and S. Matthew, all of Charleston; David P. Bodnar and wife Angel Corns, their children Olivia of Columbia, Md., Madalyn and S. Trent of Sissonville. He is also survived by a loving niece, Susan of Boulder, Colo., and special nephew, Mike of Beckley. Additional surviving family members are the loving and loyal nieces and nephews from Geraldine's side of the family who made countless trips from many miles away to visit, always bringing joy, love and their family to Steve and Geraldine. The family sends a heartfelt and gracious "Thank You" to his caregivers, Trish, Danielle, Natalie, Jackie Marie, Charlotte and Cecilia, for the many hours of care and concern. They were there for both of them in good times and dark times, quite often sacrificing being away from their own loved ones. These ladies and many others do the work of God by comforting the elderly when they need help or just someone there to listen. Too many to list are the nurses, doctors and other caregivers who blessed Steve with their care. They deserve credit also. They know who they are because you could never forget Steve if you met him. Likewise, if you made a good impression, he would never forget you! Steve was a member of Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, where services will be held Saturday, July 27. Visitation will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 2:30. Nephew, Owen Martin Jr., from Tennessee, and Rev. Terry Stone will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Pallbearers are George, David, Trent and Matthew Bodnar, and Ridge Cook. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Blankenship and Gillman Burgess. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, 104 E. McDonald Ave., Man, WV 25635, or to Dignity Hospice & Home Health, 557 Main Street, Chapmanville, WV 25508. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting. STEPHEN JAMES BODNAR JR., of Man, W.Va., age 92, left this earthly life on July 22, 2019. He was born in Man, W.Va., on Feb. 1, 1927, and resided his entire life there. He was born to Hungarian and Czechoslovakian immigrants who later became American citizens. He is preceded by his lovely wife, Geraldine, his father, Stephen Bodnar Sr., mother, Pearl Piroska Molnar Bodnar, and brother, Robert "Bob." He graduated from Man High School in 1945, but entered the U.S. Marine Corps in March 1945, reported to Parris Island, Beaufort, S.C., and was unable to attend commencement ceremonies with his class later that May. He was never deployed to foreign land and did not face combat action. Yet he returned to his hometown and felt obligated to earn his place, because of what others had sacrificed - the opportunity for him to carry on, because they could not. That was evidenced by his efforts to help build the community and strengthen our nation by becoming a miner and doing the best he could for himself and those around him. He was a man that truly believed in Family and Country. He was employed by Amherst Coal Company, Fanco tipple, for decades, finally finishing his career working on a surface mine for Arch Minerals. After working 47 years in the coal industry, many co-workers affectionately nicknamed him "Old Man." There was never a time that Steve went anywhere that he didn't stop to have a conversation with others. He remembered everyone, their kids, their grandkids, and was sure to make someone feel special by asking about them. We are honored that he was our dad, father-in-law, grandpa and uncle. We know that we had the best! His loving sons are S. George Bodnar and wife Tammi Vickers and their children Sarah and S. Matthew, all of Charleston; David P. Bodnar and wife Angel Corns, their children Olivia of Columbia, Md., Madalyn and S. Trent of Sissonville. He is also survived by a loving niece, Susan of Boulder, Colo., and special nephew, Mike of Beckley. Additional surviving family members are the loving and loyal nieces and nephews from Geraldine's side of the family who made countless trips from many miles away to visit, always bringing joy, love and their family to Steve and Geraldine. The family sends a heartfelt and gracious "Thank You" to his caregivers, Trish, Danielle, Natalie, Jackie Marie, Charlotte and Cecilia, for the many hours of care and concern. They were there for both of them in good times and dark times, quite often sacrificing being away from their own loved ones. These ladies and many others do the work of God by comforting the elderly when they need help or just someone there to listen. Too many to list are the nurses, doctors and other caregivers who blessed Steve with their care. They deserve credit also. They know who they are because you could never forget Steve if you met him. Likewise, if you made a good impression, he would never forget you! Steve was a member of Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, where services will be held Saturday, July 27. Visitation will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 2:30. Nephew, Owen Martin Jr., from Tennessee, and Rev. Terry Stone will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Pallbearers are George, David, Trent and Matthew Bodnar, and Ridge Cook. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Blankenship and Gillman Burgess. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, 104 E. McDonald Ave., Man, WV 25635, or to Dignity Hospice & Home Health, 557 Main Street, Chapmanville, WV 25508. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting. Published in Southern WV from July 25 to July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close