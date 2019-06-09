STEVE SCOTT, 72, of Kistler, W.Va., father of Constance Michelle Mann of Hampton, Va., and Stephanie Elizabeth Justice of Davin, W.Va., died June 6 at home. He was a retired miner from Long Branch Coal Company #18, Wharton, W.Va. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from June 9 to June 11, 2019