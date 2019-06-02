Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STONEWALL JACKSON JUSTICE Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STONEWALL JACKSON JUSTICE JR. went to be with his precious Savior Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 89, at Merrill Gardens Retirement Home in Davenport, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Stonewall Jackson Justice Sr., his mother, Audie Maye Crews-Justice, brother, Benjamin Lee Justice, sister, Louana Waite-Justice, and granddaughter, Hannah Melinger. Stonewall was born in Delbarton, W.Va., in 1929. His father soon moved the family to Buffalo Creek and then to Man in Logan County, W.Va. Stonewall served his country as a tank commander in the Korean Conflict and in later life retired from Amherst Coal Company in 1994. After retirement, following his children to Central Florida, he and wife Shirley enjoyed their grandchildren and great-grandchildren for many years. Even though Alzheimer's eventually stole his short-term memory, the love in his heart was evident to the end. Stonewall is survived by wife, Shirley Faye Adkins-Justice; son, Greg and his children Zach and Luke; Kevin and his children Kevin and Jennifer; daughters, Sherri Nicely and her children Dustin, Sarah and Parker; Dana Kitchen and her children Jack and Amber; and Teena Melinger and her children Brittany and Megan; and many grand- and great-grandchildren. Special thanks goes to our sister Teena Melinger who dedicated the last 8 years of her life caring for Mom and Dad. And we thank her husband, Shawn, for his sacrifice in allowing her to do so. Teena is all our hero. And thanks to sister Sherri for deftly managing their finances during this time. A service will be held at graveside at Highland Memorial Gardens, 42 Highland Memory Lane, Chapmanville, on June 4 at 1 p.m.. A wake will be held afterward in Logan State Park at a site to be announced at the service. All are welcome.

