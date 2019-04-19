Obituary Print SYLVIA JANE (WELLS) WHITE | Visit Guest Book

SYLVIA JANE WHITE (WELLS), 78, of Manassas, Va., passed away on April 12, 2019. Born February 15, 1941 in Elliott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Beatrice Wells of Blaine, Ky. She graduated from Logan High School in 1960 located in Logan, West Virginia. She is survived by two sisters, Ottie Mae Creech of Blaine, Ky., and Kathy Marcella Stollings and husband Emery Stollings of Chapmanville, W.Va.; three children, Dwayne Otis Wells and wife Linda of South Point, Ohio, Terri Lynn Anderson and husband Ronald of Catlett, Va., and Tammy Leigh Geris of Manassas, Va.; five grandchildren, Joseph Wood and wife Deanna, David Kurtz Jr. and Stephanie, Michael Geris and wife Madison, Miranda Wells, and Coal Wells; two great-grandchildren, David Kurtz III and Kylo Easton Wells. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manassas, Virginia. The date is yet to be determined. Another celebration of life will be held in Kentucky for her friends and family when Sylvia Jane is taken home to be laid to rest next to her parents as per her wishes.

SYLVIA JANE WHITE (WELLS), 78, of Manassas, Va., passed away on April 12, 2019. Born February 15, 1941 in Elliott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Beatrice Wells of Blaine, Ky. She graduated from Logan High School in 1960 located in Logan, West Virginia. She is survived by two sisters, Ottie Mae Creech of Blaine, Ky., and Kathy Marcella Stollings and husband Emery Stollings of Chapmanville, W.Va.; three children, Dwayne Otis Wells and wife Linda of South Point, Ohio, Terri Lynn Anderson and husband Ronald of Catlett, Va., and Tammy Leigh Geris of Manassas, Va.; five grandchildren, Joseph Wood and wife Deanna, David Kurtz Jr. and Stephanie, Michael Geris and wife Madison, Miranda Wells, and Coal Wells; two great-grandchildren, David Kurtz III and Kylo Easton Wells. A Celebration of Life will be held in Manassas, Virginia. The date is yet to be determined. Another celebration of life will be held in Kentucky for her friends and family when Sylvia Jane is taken home to be laid to rest next to her parents as per her wishes. Published in Southern WV from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019

