TEDDI G. WILLIAMS, 74, of Julian, W.Va., formerly of the Logan area, passed away suddenly February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Francis Cox; her mother, Carmen Adkins; and her sister, Connie Sue Harrison. Those left to mourn include two sons, Randall G. Cox Jr., of Hazel Green, Ala., and Stephen C. (Shawn) Cox of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and one daughter, Cindy (Mark Tabor) Cox of Ridgeview, W.Va. The light of her life was her grandchildren, Lauryn Cox of Fraziers Bottom and Christopher Whitworth of Alabama. Other family includes one brother, Robert (Liz Bledsoe) Harrison of Barboursville, and one sister, Linda (Charles) Rodriguez of Sebring, Fla., along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A former beautician, Teddi was a self-employed businesswoman in the transportation business. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a big heart who will be deeply missed by many. A gathering was held Saturday, March 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Akers-James Funeral Home with her ashes to be interred next to her mother and sister in Avon Park, Florida, at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to , your local hospice organization or . Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Southern WV from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020

