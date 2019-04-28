THELMA JEAN MOUNTS DILLON, of Sprigg, W.Va., age 77, born July 3, 1941, at War Eagle, W.Va., a daughter of the late Sanford and Gertrude Hankle Mounts, passed away on April 25, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center of Pikeville, Ky. Graveside services will be April 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Dillon Family Cemetery of Sprigg, W.Va., 543 Country Club Drive, Williamson, WV 25661; burial will follow. Visitation was on April 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements for Thelma have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may also be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019