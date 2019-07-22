THRESIA BORDERS SMITH, 65, of Williamson, mother of Homer Borders of Williamson and Elbert Sammons of Maiden, N.C., died July 12 in Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation was after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from July 22 to July 23, 2019