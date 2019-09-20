Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THURMAN ALBERT BAILEY JR.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THURMAN ALBERT BAILEY JR. passed away at Marietta (Ohio) Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019, after an extended illness, with family by his side. He was born in Man, W.Va., on March 1, 1952, and was the firstborn son of Thurman and Mary Bailey. He retired from the U.S. Army, having spent 22 years of service to this great country of which he was very proud. He loved horseback riding, hunting, fishing and spending time at home on the farm. He is survived by one son, Wayne R. Bailey with Kim Bailey of Stockport, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Aimee and Jill; siblings, Virginia Lou Osborne of Greenwood, W.Va., Steven Hank Bailey (Linda) of Pike, W.Va., Alice Testerman (Elbert) of Harrisville, W.Va., Stanley Warren Bailey of Greenwood, W.Va., Kennith Earl Bailey of Greenwood, W.Va., Robin Louise Hipshir (Ed) of Greenwood, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Private family services are being planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com. Hadley Funeral Home, Marietta, Ohio, is assisting his family. Published in Southern WV from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019

