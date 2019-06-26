MRS. TRESSIE LORAINE BROOKS, 85, of Chapmanville, W.Va., was born June 8, 1934, at Thacker, W.Va., a daughter of the late Archie and Flossie Lambert Mounts. She departed this life on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, W.Va. She was a retired schoolteacher in Logan County and a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Chapmanville, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Levi Dotson and Jarvey Brooks, brother Morris Mounts, and sister Edith Dotson. Survivors include her daughter Judy Elkins of Chapmanville; son Thomas (Sarah) Dotson of Weston, W.Va.; grandchildren Michael (Geneva) Elkins and Crystal Elkins, both of Manassas, Va.; great-grandchildren Darren and Elliott Elkins; several brothers and sisters, and a host of family and friends. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, with Rev. John Freeman, officiating. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, W.Va. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Published in Southern WV from June 26 to June 28, 2019