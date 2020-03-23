Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VEDA ROSE ELKINS BIAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VEDA ROSE ELKINS BIAS, age 72 of Supply, N.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on March 19, 2020. She was a current member of United Vision Pentecostal Church of Shallotte, N.C., and a member of New Covenant Church for 23 years. Veda enjoyed scrapbooking, taking photos of her grandchildren and family, collecting salt and pepper shakers and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by father, Sponcil C. Elkins; sister, Judith Elkins; son, Tom C. Bias; daughter, Angela R. Bias Reaves. Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, Pastor Tommy Bias Jr.; sons, Ben C. (Kristy) Bias and Kyle D. (Angie) Bias; mother, Bernice Mullins Elkins Sellards; sisters, Claudia Ellis and Rebecca Rhodes; son in-law, Cory Reaves; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of extended relatives and church family. Due to current health concerns, services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel. Published in Southern WV from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020

