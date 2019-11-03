Guest Book View Sign Service Information Handley Funeral Home - Danville 439 Phipps Ave. Danville , WV 25053 (304)-369-0718 Send Flowers Obituary

VELDA DORCAS COOPER MILLER, age 87, died at Hubbard Hospice House West on October 29. Velda was a lifelong resident of Foster, W.Va. She was a 1949 graduate of Scott High School and was a member of the Foster Church of Christ since 1951. Velda's middle name, Dorcas, is from Acts 9:36, which describes her as "a woman full of good works and alms deeds which she did." Velda lived a life faithful to the name of Dorcas, volunteering her time in service to her family, friends, church and community. Her most enduring work is the 32 years that she spent organizing and then volunteering several days a week for Boone Hospice Care, which later merged into Kanawha Hospice. She gave up this work at age 85 when she was no longer able to drive safely. Velda was a skilled needle artist in tatting, knitting, crochet and quilting. She made everything from Christmas ornaments to crocheting full bed covers, often without the need of a pattern, nearly all gifted to others. She also pursued numerous other crafts such as ceramics, woodburning, soft sculpture and floral arrangements. She taught community classes in several of these. Her most recent pursuit was crocheting scrunchies, an all-purpose cleaning cloth, for which she had gotten new thread just a week before her death because so many friends had said they needed a new supply. She was a gardener of many things floral, and digging in and weeding her flower beds was her therapy. Velda was the daughter of Boyd and Della Roberts Cooper. She married O.E. (Buddy) Miller Jr. in December 1948 and was a widow since 1987. Her only child, David Bruce Miller, died in 2018. She was also predeceased by siblings, Keith Cooper and Pauline Hayden; grandson, Chace Miller; and numerous cousins in the Roberts and Cooper families. Velda is survived by sister, Greta Fenimore of Weatherford, Texas, and brother, Richard Cooper of Foster, W.Va.; her daughter-in-law, Betty Justice; grandson, Wes Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Wesley, Keemiyah, Corrina and Cooper, all of Charleston, W.Va.; by nephews and nieces whom she loved and treated as her own children, Les Hayden, Michael Atkins, Rick Atkins, Linda Fenimore, Nancy Berry, Steve Cooper, Robin Platt and Karen Lieberman, most of whom visited with her in recent months from Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Georgia and North Carolina, bringing her great joy. She is also survived by several beloved cousins and by special friends including Lora and Tim Price, Sam and Audrey Burns, Judy Hudson, Barbara Older, June Dolin, Alice Meadows and Denise Miller. Audrey and Barbara spent several days a week with Velda during her last year, sitting with her but also enjoying many outings with much hilarity shared. Judy faithfully drove Velda to church for the years since she gave up driving. Final arrangements for Velda are by Handley's Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Visitation was held on Friday, November 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Her body will be cremated. Gifts in memory of Velda may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536. VELDA DORCAS COOPER MILLER, age 87, died at Hubbard Hospice House West on October 29. Velda was a lifelong resident of Foster, W.Va. She was a 1949 graduate of Scott High School and was a member of the Foster Church of Christ since 1951. Velda's middle name, Dorcas, is from Acts 9:36, which describes her as "a woman full of good works and alms deeds which she did." Velda lived a life faithful to the name of Dorcas, volunteering her time in service to her family, friends, church and community. Her most enduring work is the 32 years that she spent organizing and then volunteering several days a week for Boone Hospice Care, which later merged into Kanawha Hospice. She gave up this work at age 85 when she was no longer able to drive safely. Velda was a skilled needle artist in tatting, knitting, crochet and quilting. She made everything from Christmas ornaments to crocheting full bed covers, often without the need of a pattern, nearly all gifted to others. She also pursued numerous other crafts such as ceramics, woodburning, soft sculpture and floral arrangements. She taught community classes in several of these. Her most recent pursuit was crocheting scrunchies, an all-purpose cleaning cloth, for which she had gotten new thread just a week before her death because so many friends had said they needed a new supply. She was a gardener of many things floral, and digging in and weeding her flower beds was her therapy. Velda was the daughter of Boyd and Della Roberts Cooper. She married O.E. (Buddy) Miller Jr. in December 1948 and was a widow since 1987. Her only child, David Bruce Miller, died in 2018. She was also predeceased by siblings, Keith Cooper and Pauline Hayden; grandson, Chace Miller; and numerous cousins in the Roberts and Cooper families. Velda is survived by sister, Greta Fenimore of Weatherford, Texas, and brother, Richard Cooper of Foster, W.Va.; her daughter-in-law, Betty Justice; grandson, Wes Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Wesley, Keemiyah, Corrina and Cooper, all of Charleston, W.Va.; by nephews and nieces whom she loved and treated as her own children, Les Hayden, Michael Atkins, Rick Atkins, Linda Fenimore, Nancy Berry, Steve Cooper, Robin Platt and Karen Lieberman, most of whom visited with her in recent months from Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Georgia and North Carolina, bringing her great joy. She is also survived by several beloved cousins and by special friends including Lora and Tim Price, Sam and Audrey Burns, Judy Hudson, Barbara Older, June Dolin, Alice Meadows and Denise Miller. Audrey and Barbara spent several days a week with Velda during her last year, sitting with her but also enjoying many outings with much hilarity shared. Judy faithfully drove Velda to church for the years since she gave up driving. Final arrangements for Velda are by Handley's Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Visitation was held on Friday, November 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Her body will be cremated. Gifts in memory of Velda may be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536. Published in Southern WV from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Southern WV Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close