VESTA LEE SHELL, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away November 10, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born April 24, 1926, in Mingo County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joda Ooten and Victoria Hall Ooten. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Shell, and one daughter, Janet Hooser. She is survived by one daughter, Marie Lowe; four sons and daughters-in-law, Luther and Debbie Shell, Russell and Brenda Shell, Kelly Shell and Roger Shell; one sister and brother-in-law, Vicie and Denny Evans; one brother, Cletus Ooten; four grandsons; one granddaughter; and fifteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Danny Evans. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

