VICKIE KAY STEWART, age 59, of Williams Mountain, W.Va., was born February 19, 1960, and passed away September 1, 2019, after a sudden and unexpected illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bethel and Helen Cook of James Creek, W.Va. Vickie is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Billy John Stewart. Vickie was the fifth of eight siblings: Nada Marlene Pauley (Gary), Chester Wayne Cook (Bo-Bernadine), Patricia Mae Cook (Stanley), Hazel Darlene Asbury (James), Stephen Douglas Cook (Carman), Danny Ray Cook (Tina), Delores Jean Gibson (Jeffrey). She loved them all deeply. Vickie was the mother of Billy John Stewart II (Melissa), Amanda Annette Cook Collins (Barry), Carrie Ann Porterfield (Daniel), Ricky Lee Stewart (fiancé Emily), and Jenna-Kay Lilly (fiancé Andrew). Her memory will be forever cherished by those who called her grandma: Payge Ann Stewart, Preston Adam Lilly, Jenna Kay Lilly, Jordan Bailey Stewart, Sierra Ann Porterfield, Destenie Lee Stewart, Daysha Dawn Stewart, Gunnar Speed Stewart, Addyson Renee Stewart, and Elijah Clinton Stewart; five stepgrandchildren, Summer Sheridan, Natalie Porterfield, Devin Williams, Sierra Williams and Bryson Sater; and great-grandchild, Adam James Lilly. Vickie was a longtime member of The Van Volunteer Fire Department, and a tremendous caregiver to her dear sister, Patricia Cook. She was an amazing lady with a zeal for life, a giving heart, a tremendous smile and a powerful voice. She enjoyed helping people and could often be found offering a helping hand to those in need. She will be dearly missed by the entire Van and Wharton communities, where she lived her entire life. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Reverend Matthew Johner presiding. Burial will follow in Workman Cemetery at Bald Knob. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. You may express your condolence to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019