VIVIAN BROWN HAGER WORKMAN, (age 80) of Ocala, FL, formerly of Chapmanville, WV, passed away on January 22, 2020, of ALS. Born in Logan County, WV, in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Everett F. and Katharine Brown. She was a 1957 graduate of Chapmanville High School where she was the Valedictorian. She was a loving mother and grandmother and ended up being the Matriarch of the Brown family. She was preceded in life by her late husband, Bill Hager; sisters, Virginia Steele (Charles) and Emma Low Bowling; brothers, Charles Brown (Jessie), Nathan Brown (Lois), Holmes Brown, (Molly), and Clyde Brown (Gusti). She is survived by her husband, Lowell Workman; son, Craig Hager (Lisa); and her grandson, Billy Hager (Lauran). She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Brown (Alice) and Everett S. Brown (Rosario). Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, Fla., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Southern WV from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020

