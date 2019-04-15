VIVIAN HOPE ASH HILL, 91, of Dublin, Va., passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mabel Ash; and her husband, Junior David Hill. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Darlena Daugherty of Grand Blanc, Mich., Jackie and Alan Green of Dublin, Va., and Frances and Sam Kinkade of Mansfield, Ohio; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. The Hill family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
