WALLACE BRUCE RAY, 71, passed away peacefully in Lexington Sunday, December 15, 2019. Bruce was born in Williamson, W.Va., to the late Wallace and Wanda (Jude) Ray March 18, 1948. Bruce grew up on Peter Street in Williamson, W.Va., attending East Williamson Grade School where his mother taught him in third grade. He moved on to Williamson Junior and Senior High Schools, where he played center for his beloved Wolfpack football team and also played trumpet in the high school band. His love for journalism and advertising was inspired by his early experiences working for the Pack Post school newspaper. In 1970 Bruce earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism at West Virginia University. Bruce began his career in advertising at Gimbels Department Store in Pittsburgh, Pa. From there he moved to sales and executive positions in commercial printing through work experiences at Thalhimer's in Richmond, Va.; Treasure Chest Advertising Company; Progress Printing in Lynchburg, Va.; and Host Communications in Lexington, Ky. He was a co-founder of Provations Group, a graphics design company in Lexington, Ky. Bruce's educational and career experiences cultivated his keen interests in typography, history, music of all genres, and sports, in particular, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his son, Brooke Alan Ray. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie, and his stepchildren and grandchildren: Jenny and Brian Jackson and their son, Ethan; Jay and Amy Christian and their daughter, Clara; and Stephanie and Jason Miller and their daughters, Hailey and Maggie. He is also survived by Brooke's mother, Drusilla Ray, of North Chesterfield, Va. Family received friends for a memorial gathering on Friday, December 20th, from 4-6 p.m. at Milward - Southland, located at 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, Ky. In honor of his legacy and his son Brooke, Bruce's family would like memorial contributions directed to in lieu of flowers.

