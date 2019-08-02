Guest Book View Sign Service Information Denton-Wood Funeral Home 1001 North Canal Street Carlsbad , NM 88220 (575)-885-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

WANDA BLATSVICH, 69, passed away July 25, 2019, at her home in Carlsbad, N.M. Cremation has taken place, and a Mass in remembrance will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church at a later date. She will be laid to rest beside her parents in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va. Wanda was born to Stella L. (Kosloski) and Joseph M. Blatsvich on December 17, 1949, in Holden, W.Va. She moved to Carlsbad in 1960 and graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1967. She married Billy Phillips in 1969 and worked at the Carlsbad Current Argus as a typist before moving to Houston, Texas, in 1974. She later worked as a teller at Security Savings Bank in Carlsbad and as an underground miner operator and later Section Supervisor for AMAX Chemical Corp. and IMC for over 20 years. Wanda was an avid reader and gardener. She liked working outside in her yard with her plants and crocheting or crafting. She particularly enjoyed painting ceramics. She also loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren, and liked spending time with her constant companions, Max and Shorty. For those that knew her, Wanda was kind and caring, always putting others' needs before her own, and was a strong, intelligent, independent woman. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include daughter, Lori Ridgway and husband Mathew, and son, Michael Phillips and wife Rhonda, all of Carlsbad, N.M.; sisters, Carol Collins of Carlsbad, N.M., Sandra Kinser and husband William of Lake, W.Va., Christine Yielding and husband Lonnie of Carlsbad, N.M.; brother, Robert (Bobby) Blatsvich of Carlsbad, N.M.; and grandchildren, Taylor Luna of Houston, Texas, Colton Ridgway, Shelby Ridgway, Garett Ridgway and Hunter Phillips, all of Carlsbad, N.M.

