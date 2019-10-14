WARREN FREDERICK PEAKE, 98, of Kermit, West Virginia, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, while in the hospital in Morehead, Kentucky, following a lengthy illness. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Kermit United Methodist Church. Officiating his service will be Walter Marcum, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Warren was born June 21, 1921, in Warfield, Kentucky, a son of the late Arthur and Hazel Stepp Peake. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1938. A veteran of World War II, he served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Following the war he returned to Kermit where he ran a family-owned business. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Riddle Peake, and his daughter, Louetha Ann Peake DeWitt of Hilton Head, South Carolina. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Alma Peake Frye, and his brother, Woodrow Wilson Peake. He is survived by his two grandsons, Mark E. DeWitt of Ashburn, Virginia, and Jason F. DeWitt of Chicago, Illinois. He has five great-grandchildren, Zoe A. DeWitt, Madeline N. DeWitt and Calvin T. DeWitt – the children of Mark and Christine DeWitt; Dallas Frederick DeWitt and Julien Peake DeWitt – the children of Jason and Kerry DeWitt. He is also survived by two nephews, Kyle Wilson Peake of Fort Gay, West Virginia, and Louis Arthur Peake of Huntington, West Virginia. He has two nieces, Charlotte Peake Frye Eggler of Boise, Idaho, and Karen Lee Peake Thompson of Columbia, South Carolina. He is also survived by his long-time companion who cared for him for nineteen years, Alma Patrick and her daughter Linda of Morehead, Kentucky. All those who came to know Warren recalled him as a kind and considerate gentleman who always smiled. He was a lifelong member of the Kermit United Methodist Church, served on the Kermit Town Council, and was a former Deputy Fire Chief of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department. Friends may call at 1 p.m. at the Kermit United Methodist Church. Mullins Family Funeral Home, Warfield, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019