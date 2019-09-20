WILLARD KENNETH LAMBERT, 80, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Pauline Harmon Lambert, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22, Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Naugatuck, W.Va.; burial in Jarvis Cemetery, Winco Block, W.Va. Visitation will take place in the evenings of Sept. 20 and 21 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019