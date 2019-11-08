WILLIAM "TERRY" GILLILAND left this earthly existence in the early morning of Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lynchburg (Va.) General Hospital, surrounded and supported by loved ones. Born on April 3, 1950, in Pineville, West Virginia, Terry was the son of the late Leola Faye Cook Gilliland and William Oliver Gilliland. Having lived a self-proclaimed "long and full life," attending Concord College in West Virginia, writing songs and playing the guitar as a hobby, working in the West Virginia coal mines and on oil and gas drill rigs, discovering the intricacies of studying lymphology and massage therapy, and lastly working as a cable engineer and project manager both with Nesbe Cable and Shentel, Terry worked hard, lived fully and loved well. He was the "smartest man he had ever known," giving beyond measure, funny and one incredible human being. He will be missed greatly. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Crystena Rosser Mikles Gilliland, his parents, Leola and William Gilliland, close friends and beloved pets. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Willow-Mina Mikles, stepson, Jonathan Mikles, stepdaughter, Angelina Mikles, uncle, Gene Gilliland of Oceana, W.Va., his sister and brother-in-law, Gray and Regina Honaker of Monterey, Va., two nephews, Gray William Honaker and wife Katherine and great-nephew, Henry Honaker, of Southern Shores, N.C., and T.J. Honaker and wife Laura and great-nephew, Thomas Owen Honaker, and great-niece, Lucy Gray Honaker, of Blue Grass, Va., and kindred friend and companion, Susan Allen. A memorial service will be held on November 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Old City Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Lynchburg Humane Society in his honor. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.