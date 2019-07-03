WILLIS "BUDDY" R. PERRY, 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2019. He was born August 20, 1938, in Chauncey, West Virginia, to George and Nora Rice Perry. Buddy was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After leaving the Marine Corps, he began working for Timken Company, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of Jersey Baptist Church, past president of Reynoldsburg Youth Football, and he loved to play golf. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Blankenship; and brother, Fred Perry. Buddy is survived by loving wife, Gloria Bird Perry; sons, Greg, Kevin and Tim Perry; sister, Joanne "Myrl" Bailey; brother, Donald (Betty) Perry; grandchildren, Chelsea, Christian, Hunter and Michael Perry; great-grandson, Alex Perry; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Buddy's family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with John Hays officiating. Graveside service and military honors to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Buddy's memory to Jersey Baptist Church, 13260 Morse Rd, New Albany, OH 43054. Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 3 to July 5, 2019