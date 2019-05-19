ZELLA JEAN STOLLINGS, 84, of Chapmanville, W.Va., departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 28, 1934, in Harts, W.Va., the daughter of the late Wilson and Hattie Conley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Lonnie Stollings, brother, Homer Conley, sisters, Olive Payne, Rena Stollings, Jewell Farley Eldine Smith and Juanita Farley; and her father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Mae Stollings. Zella loved going to church and being around her family. Those left to cherish her memory include special nephew, Emery Stollings Jr.; special nieces, Sue White and Linda Lloyd. Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Freeman Funeral Home with Johnny Steele and James "Bay" Farley officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Old Logan Road, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation was on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Southern WV from May 19 to May 21, 2019