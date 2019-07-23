ZET MILLER of Phelps, Ky., passed away July 21, 2019. Zet was 93 years old. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Freeburn Church of God; burial will follow in the Sanders Family Cemetery in Phelps, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the church. Arrangements for Zet Miller have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy may also be extended to the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 23 to July 24, 2019