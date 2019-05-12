In Loving Memory of ZETTA SMITH, of Canada, Ky., who went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born November 26, 1924, in Pike County, Ky., the daughter of the late Verland and Polly Smith, and was the oldest of 12 children. She married the love of her life, the late Bogar Smith, in 1942, and he passed away on June 3, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Betty Smith, a beloved granddaughter and seven siblings. Zetta was a devout Christian and member of the Victory in Jesus Church. She was a homemaker and she loved life, especially her church and gardening. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Zetta and Bogar were blessed with three sons, Ralph David (Cherryl) Smith of Holt, Kan., Ronald Bruce Smith and Joseph Wayne (Joyce) Smith, all of Canada, Ky.; four siblings; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday night at the funeral home, with special singing service Sunday night at 7 p.m. and special services 7 p.m. Monday with Mike Smith and Gary Thacker officiating. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Published in Southern WV from May 12 to May 14, 2019