Gary M. Irwin, 58, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away with his wife and family by his side on June 4, 2019. Gary grew up in Medford Lakes, NJ, attended Shawnee High School, and graduated from Virginia Tech with a Master in Mechanical Engineering. Gary lived his life with a positive attitude and courageously battled pancreatic cancer. His work took him to New Jersey, Nebraska and Texas. Gary enjoyed traveling with Lisa, golfing, going to the ocean, his APO Service Fraternity in college, cheering on the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Philadelphia Eagles but his greatest love by far was his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa, who was his world, and their children, Sean Irwin, Molly Irwin, Ryan Irwin, Olivia Smith, Brad Schmidinger, Ben Smith, and Jack Smith. He also leaves behind his mom, Betsey, his sisters Sherri (Jerry) and Linda (Andy), nephews Derek, Matt, and Drew, many cousins, and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all. Gary was preceded in death by his dad, Gene Irwin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. A Celebration of Life Service will be held July 13th at 1 pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE. 19803. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in the South Jersey Local News on July 11, 2019