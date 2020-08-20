1/
James Bryan Zuratt
James Bryan Zuratt of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice on August 18, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Preiser of Tampa, Florida and Heidi McGowan of Raleigh, NC; his son-in-laws Kirk Preiser and Matthew McGowan; and his seven grandchildren, Brooke, Brett, Breanna, Brendan, Neve, Fiona and Luke. James was preceded in death by, and now loving reunited with, his wife Carol Eisenhower Zuratt, his parents Anna and Michael, and his brother Michael. Jim was born on April 19, 1936 in Buck Run, PA, a town he loved and cherished until his final days. After his years of schooling in Cass Township and upon graduation from Pennsylvania State University, Jim spent his entire career in television and radio broadcasting, finding success in places such as WINS in New York, WJZ in Baltimore and KYW in Philadelphia. But perhaps his most fulfilling position was as a weekend disc jockey at WPPA in Pottsville, PA. Known affectionately in the area as The Polka Bird, Jim would drive back to his hometown every weekend with his young family so he could sit in the booth and play his rock radio show on Saturday nights and his Sinatra show on Sunday morning. Music, most particularly country music, was most certainly a passion of his and he would enjoy talking about it and his ‘hit picking ear’ at length with friends and family. We are so happy he was finally able to watch his cherished Phillies play a few times this shortened season. Our family would like to send special thanks to those at Samaritan Hospice for caring for our dad in his final days and a heartfelt thanks to Carolyn Angeli for her tireless care for and support of our dad over the years. A private service was held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mathisfuneralhome.com

Published in South Jersey Local News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
