James Martyn Detwiler, 92, of Medford Lakes, passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1945. He served honorably in the US Navy in World War II. He graduated from The American University with a BA in Economics in 1952. Jim was a member of the Cathedral of the Woods in Medford Lakes. He was also a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club, Rotary Club and the Lions Club and an active participant in the Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival. He and his wife enjoyed dancing together. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family on Long Beach Island. He worked for the United Way in numerous fund raising capacities for over 30 years in Burlington County, Camden County, Philadelphia, Baltimore and New York. He started his career at Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance as a security analyst. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Barbara; his son, James Detwiler Jr. (Jacquelyn) and his daughter Linda Ryan (Joseph). Adoring grandfather to Stephan and Phillip Detwiler and Kevin Ryan and step-grandfather to David and Darren Ryan; great grandchildren, William, Lorelai and Forest. He was predeceased by his brother Robert S. Detwiler, Jr. (Ann), also survived by nieces, Jeannie and Catey and nephew, Andy. A memorial service of family and friends will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106; or the Cathedral of the Woods, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ 08055. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in the South Jersey Local News on Jan. 16, 2020