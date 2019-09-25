|
|
JAMES LYNN JOHNSON of Medford, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was 79 years of age. Born in Ironwood, Michigan, Jim is the son of the late George and Sophie Johnson (Kleimola) and is the youngest of four siblings. He is survived by his brother Paul Johnson of Cupertino, CA, and preceded by late brothers, Leroy Johnson from Brookings, South Dakota and Robert Johnson from Pasadena, Texas. Jim is the Beloved Husband of Mary Ellen Johnson (Whitney) and is the Loving Father of Karen Hertzog (spouse Christopher Hertzog and son Ethan Hertzog) from Downingtown, PA; Craig Johnson (children Christopher and Alexis Johnson) from Newtown, PA; and James L. Johnson Jr. PhD (Fiancé Melody Panaroni) from Henniker, NH. Jim was raised on Johnson Truck Farm and Nursery in Ironwood, MI. In 1966, Jim entered the U.S. Army, eventually attaining the rank of Captain (Artillery). During his service he received two commendations, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal; he was honorably discharged in 1974. After graduating from University of Houston with a BA in Mathematics and a minor in Physics, he attended Wharton School of Business Management Program. His distinguished career in the pharmaceutical industry began at SmithKline & French in 1978 where he eventually became Vice President of Marketing. In 1989, he moved to Covance Pharmaceutical Service as Vice President of Commercial Development. His experience and expertise lead to multiple occasions for him to recognized by industry leaders including appearing on the cover of the magazine, Pharmaceutical Executive. The Midwest fostered in Jim a lifelong passion for skiing, something he passed on to his children. Later in life, Jim decided to follow his love of flying, logging many flight hours. In the summers, he enjoyed the beaches of Cape May, NJ. His other hobbies included golf, tennis, attending the theater, and traveling with Mary Ellen. However, he was always happiest spending time with his family and his grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet his family on Saturday, October 5 from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 5:00 PM. Interment will be held privately.
Published in the South Jersey Local News on Oct. 3, 2019