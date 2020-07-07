Laurelle Lowe

Laurelle “Lauri” Lowe of Medford Leas passed away in her sleep on Friday July 3, 2020 today at her home of six months. A long-term Parkinson’s victim, she finally succumbed to the disease that had overshadowed her life for 10 years. Lauri is survived by her husband of 50 years William “Corky” Lowe and her daughter Elizabeth Lowe Oltman, who with her husband Randy and children Sarah and Amanda, lives in Andover, Massecuites. Laurelle was a member of the Protestant Community Church in Medford Lakes where she had been attending since she was a child of 11. During Laurelle’s younger years, she and her family always went from Camden, New Jersey, to vacation in Camden, Maine. She fell in love with Maine eventually attending the University of Maine in Orono after graduating from Pennsauken High School. There among all her other activities, she was on the ROTC sponsored all women precession drill team when she met Corky from Bath, Maine, a ROTC student. They married at the PCC 0n 9 May 50 years ago and came to Medford Lakes after Corky’s hitch with the active Army. Laurelle matriculated at Glassboro State (Rowan) for a master’s in student personnel services. Laurelle and her family moved to Tabernacle in the mid 70’s and lived there until December 2019. While in Tabernacle, their son, Justin, was born without an esophagus and was hospitalized in Children’s Hospital. At 21 months Justin was brought home to his mother’s carto his mother’s care. Due to Laurelle’s drive, determination and love, Justin eventually went to regular kindergarten by the age of 6 and eventually graduated from Shawnee High School served in Americorps and rose in Boy Scout Troop 439 in Tabernacle to the position of Assistant Scout Master. He was attending college when his lifelong battle was lost and he passed away in 2004. In 1985, Laurelle was able to take on a new calling she dearly loved, helping students as a school counselor for the Pemberton district. She remained in this position helping hundreds of students, eventually becoming head of the department until 2005 when her battle with Parkinson’s forced her to medically retire. Laurelle served the church that she loved starting by teaching Vacation Bible School and then taught a kindergarten class. She served as Sunday School superintendent and four different terms on the board, including holding the offices of president and VP in charge of Christian Education and Member Care. At the time of her passing, she was an active member of Member Care and the Missions Council. Laurelle was also a proud member of the Virtua Hospital System Pinelands Auxiliary. Laurelle Elaine Greiner Lowe daughter, wife, mother, grandmother… truly a Proverbs 31 Virtuous Woman… passed away in her home with her family in attendance and after being visited by her numerous friends. She was 73. A private burial is planned at the BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. There will by a Celebration of Laurelle’s Life and dedication of a Memorial Garden in her name at the Medford Lakes Protestant Community Church to be held in the late summer or early fall depending on health risks. In leu of flowers, please support of the American Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation or the Samaritan Hospice in Laurelle’s name. Arrangements are by the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.



